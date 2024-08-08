Okanagan weather: Risk of lightning, lingering heat in forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Temperatures will rise to around 33 C on Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny but hazy skies, along with a chance of storms at higher elevations.

For Friday, a mix of sun and clouds will finish the first week of August. There will also be a risk of thunderstorms along ridges and mountaintops as daytime highs stay in the 30s.

For Saturday, there’s an even better risk of thunderstorms that could sweep into the valley bottom, along with highs in the low 30s.

With the tinder-dry conditions in the valley bottom, each lightning strike carries the risk of a new fire starting.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud plus highs in the low 30s.

The chance of showers returns on Monday, but drier air arrives mid-week, and daytime highs eventually dip towards the upper 20s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

