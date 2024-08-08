Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Risk of lightning, lingering heat in forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 2:30 pm
1 min read
There is the risk of thunderstorms both Friday and Saturday afternoons. View image in full screen
There is the risk of thunderstorms both Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Temperatures will rise to around 33 C on Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny but hazy skies, along with a chance of storms at higher elevations.

For Friday, a mix of sun and clouds will finish the first week of August. There will also be a risk of thunderstorms along ridges and mountaintops as daytime highs stay in the 30s.

For Saturday, there’s an even better risk of thunderstorms that could sweep into the valley bottom, along with highs in the low 30s.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

With the tinder-dry conditions in the valley bottom, each lightning strike carries the risk of a new fire starting.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud plus highs in the low 30s.

The chance of showers returns on Monday, but drier air arrives mid-week, and daytime highs eventually dip towards the upper 20s.

Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
Trending Now

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices