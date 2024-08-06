Halifax officer investigated after arrest leaves woman with injured liver

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is looking into whether charges will be laid against a Halifax police officer after a woman he took to the ground during an arrest suffered an injury to her liver.

Erin Nauss, the director of the Serious Incident Response Team, says the injury occurred on the evening of July 16 as officers responded to a 911 call made during a domestic dispute at a residence on Robie Street.

The agency says the woman was taken into custody and in the process she was brought to the floor by a male officer.

The woman was arrested, but after her release she went to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed a lacerated liver.

The response team is required to investigate cases where a serious injury occurs in the course of an arrest.

Investigations are carried out under the supervision of an independent civilian director, who has the authority to determine if charges should be laid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.