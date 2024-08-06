Manitoba motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with an SUV in the RM of Roland, Manitoba RCMP say.

The incident took place Saturday morning on Highway 3, between roads 26N and 27N, police said, when an SUV tried to pass another vehicle by pulling into the oncoming lane, leading to a head-on collision with the motorcycle, which was headed in the opposite direction.

Police said the driver of the SUV, a 20-year-old woman, was unharmed in the crash, but the 49-year-old motorcycle driver, from Schoenwiese, Man., was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.