Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Winnipeg Humane Society swamped as province seizes 130 dogs from Manitoba home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 10:44 am
1 min read
The Winnipeg Humane Society. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Humane Society. Facebook / Winnipeg Humane Society
The Winnipeg Humane Society says it has its hands full dealing with a massive influx of animals after a historic seizure by the province.

The WHS said Tuesday that the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian-Animal Welfare recently removed more than 130 dogs from a home north of Winnipeg, and most of the animals have been taken in by the humane society.

This comes only three months after more than 60 dogs were seized from a Winnipeg home and seized by Animal Services before being taken in by WHS.

The humane society says it’s limited in terms of details it can provide about the animals, as an investigation by provincial officials is currently underway.

WHS will speak to media Tuesday morning about the impact of such a large-scale seizure.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Humane Society halts pet intake amid shelter capacity crisis'
Winnipeg Humane Society halts pet intake amid shelter capacity crisis
