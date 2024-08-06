Winnipeg Humane Society swamped as province seizes 130 dogs from Manitoba home

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Humane Society says it has its hands full dealing with a massive influx of animals after a historic seizure by the province.

The WHS said Tuesday that the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian-Animal Welfare recently removed more than 130 dogs from a home north of Winnipeg, and most of the animals have been taken in by the humane society.

This comes only three months after more than 60 dogs were seized from a Winnipeg home and seized by Animal Services before being taken in by WHS.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The humane society says it’s limited in terms of details it can provide about the animals, as an investigation by provincial officials is currently underway.

WHS will speak to media Tuesday morning about the impact of such a large-scale seizure.