Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Another emergency room closed in B.C. due to lack of staffing

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 5, 2024 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Another emergency room closed in B.C. due to lack of staffing'
Another emergency room closed in B.C. due to lack of staffing
Lillooet Hospital's emergency room is closed for 24 hours starting Monday morning due to a lack of available staff. This is another closure following a list of closures in July.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Rural hospitals across B.C. continue to deal with emergency room closures due to a lack of available staff.

The emergency room at Lillooet Hospital will be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday until 8 a.m. on Tuesday according to Interior Health.

There were 79 closures at hospitals operated by Interior and Northern Health in July.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Of the 28 at Interior Health, 10 were in Williams Lake, followed by six in Oliver and Merritt.

Northern Health was forced to close emergency rooms 47 times.

Haida Gwaii saw 15 closures followed by eight in Chetwynd and Terrace.

Click to play video: 'ER closures in Williams Lake prompt calls for internal audit'
ER closures in Williams Lake prompt calls for internal audit
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices