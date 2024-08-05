Another emergency room closed in B.C. due to lack of staffing

Send this page to someone via email

Rural hospitals across B.C. continue to deal with emergency room closures due to a lack of available staff.

The emergency room at Lillooet Hospital will be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday until 8 a.m. on Tuesday according to Interior Health.

There were 79 closures at hospitals operated by Interior and Northern Health in July.

Of the 28 at Interior Health, 10 were in Williams Lake, followed by six in Oliver and Merritt.

Northern Health was forced to close emergency rooms 47 times.

Haida Gwaii saw 15 closures followed by eight in Chetwynd and Terrace.