Top mountain bikers take on SilverStar bike track

Send this page to someone via email

Many of the world’s top mountain bikers will compete at SilverStar near Vernon, B.C., during the 2024 Crankworx Summer Series.

The festival has already seen two full days of high-quality competition and live music, but the final two days will showcase some of its best riders.

The FMB Gold Level Slopestyle event has one of the highest quality fields of the whole tour –35 of 43 athletes competing are within the top 50 of the FMB Rankings.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We won’t see all of these top 20 male and top 20 female Slopestyle athletes competing side-by-side in any other major competition this year,” said Megan Sutherland with SilverStar Bike Park.

“This is your chance to rub shoulders with the world’s best mountain bikers, right here on our doorstep.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday, Aug. 4 is the qualifying day for the men’s and women’s slopestyle; 14 women and 29 men will try to earn a spot in the finals.

The qualifying events will run from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the top athletes competing in the finals on Aug. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be live DJs and different events happening throughout the festival. Admission is free for all spectators.