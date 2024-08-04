Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sports

Top mountain bikers take on SilverStar bike track

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted August 4, 2024 12:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crankworx Summer Series brings top talent to SilverStar Mountain Resort'
Crankworx Summer Series brings top talent to SilverStar Mountain Resort
RELATED VIDEO: In just a few days Crankworx caliber racing will be coming to SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon. Sydney Morton stopped by the track to as the athletes are warming up to find out what’s in store this year. – Aug 2, 2023
Many of the world’s top mountain bikers will compete at SilverStar near Vernon, B.C., during the 2024 Crankworx Summer Series.

The festival has already seen two full days of high-quality competition and live music, but the final two days will showcase some of its best riders.

The FMB Gold Level Slopestyle event has one of the highest quality fields of the whole tour –35 of 43 athletes competing are within the top 50 of the FMB Rankings.

“We won’t see all of these top 20 male and top 20 female Slopestyle athletes competing side-by-side in any other major competition this year,” said Megan Sutherland with SilverStar Bike Park.

“This is your chance to rub shoulders with the world’s best mountain bikers, right here on our doorstep.”

Sunday, Aug. 4 is the qualifying day for the men’s and women’s slopestyle; 14 women and 29 men will try to earn a spot in the finals.

The qualifying events will run from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the top athletes competing in the finals on Aug. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be live DJs and different events happening throughout the festival. Admission is free for all spectators.

