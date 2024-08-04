Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Fans heartbroken after women’s Olympic soccer loss

By Joe Bongiorno The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2024 9:35 am
2 min read
Tami Piovesan, a fan of Canadian women’s soccer, joined others gathered at Bar St-Laurent Frappe to watch their team take on Germany in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympic Games, in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. Despite the heartbreak of seeing the reigning champions lose 4-2 on penalties and some tournament controversy they had plenty of reason to cheerful about. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe Bongiorno. View image in full screen
Tami Piovesan, a fan of Canadian women’s soccer, joined others gathered at Bar St-Laurent Frappe to watch their team take on Germany in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympic Games, in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. Despite the heartbreak of seeing the reigning champions lose 4-2 on penalties and some tournament controversy they had plenty of reason to cheerful about. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe Bongiorno. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

MONTREAL – Soccer fans in Montreal were left heartbroken after the Canadian women’s soccer team lost to Germany in the quarterfinal of the Paris Olympics on Saturday. But fans said they still have plenty of reasons to cheer.

“It’s my sport. It’s my country,” said Stéphane Halpin, sporting a cap emblazoned with the maple leaf, and wearing a Canadian soccer jersey and a red-and-white scarf at Bar St-Laurent Frappé. He had thought the team — “one of the best we’ve had in a long time” — would go far in the competition.

But he couldn’t hide his disappointment at the result. “It’s an upset,” he said. “I thought they would win.”

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball'
Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball
Story continues below advertisement

The game ended 0-0 in regular time and remained deadlocked in extra time, so it all came down to spot kicks, during which Canada went down 4-2.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Tami Piovesan, originally from Mildmay, Ont., now calls Montreal home. She said she has been following women’s soccer since she was 10 years old. She said that during the 2021 Tokyo Games, watching Kadeisha Buchanan, a titan in team Canada’s backline, help the women’s team conquer gold was an inspiration.

“As a (defender), it was amazing to see such a strong powerful woman in that position,” she said. “It was game changing for me.”

More on Sports

But this year’s Games for the women’s team has not been without controversy. The team was docked six points during the group stage after a staffer was caught using a drone to spy on New Zealand team practices.

“Despite all the setbacks, they really rallied,” Piovesan said. “I’m still really proud of them.”

Trending Now

For Piovesan, the team’s run was also impressive because they pushed through without Christine Sinclair, one of the most celebrated players in the game, who retired in 2023.

Alexander Beaumont agrees. “The team this year got through a lot of controversy, got through a lot of adversity … They played really, really well.”

Beaumont has been watching the women’s game for the past 20 years. He had been relishing a semifinal encounter with Canada’s American rivals, but there is always the next game.

Story continues below advertisement

Germany will play the United States in Lyon on Tuesday after they beat Japan 1-0.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices