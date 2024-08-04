Regina police seeking public assistance in assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), a 17-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning.

RPS is seeking help from the public, following the assault that occurred on the 2900 block of 5th Avenue in Regina.

Police were dispatched to the area, just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning and located the injured victim.

The teenager was hospitalized and treated for serious, life-threatening injuries and according to police is now in stable condition.

RPS is asking anyone with information or surveillance cam footage to reach out to police 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).