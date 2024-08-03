Menu

Canada

Small earthquake near Penticton felt from border to Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 3, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Seismic activity heating up in B.C.'
Seismic activity heating up in B.C.
WATCH: More than 10 earthquakes have been detected off the coast of B.C. since the beginning of July, including a 6.4 magnitude quake on Thursday morning just southwest of Port Alice, with more on the recent seismic activity in B.C. is Dr. Michael Bostock, seismologist at UBC. – Jul 13, 2024
A small earthquake rumbled parts of the South Okanagan on Friday afternoon.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the epicentre of the 2.6-magnitude quake was around 12 km southeast of Penticton,, B.C.

The rumblings happened at 4:51 p.m., around 10 km underground, and were felt in Penticton, Okanagan Falls, Kaleden, and parts of Kelowna.

Click to play video: 'What the ‘big one’ will look like in BC'
What the ‘big one’ will look like in BC
The U.S. Geological Survey also listed the earthquake at 4 km north-northeast of Okanagan Lakes, but at a depth of 14.4 km.

The USGS has reports of ‘Did You Feel It?’ from Penticton (58), Summerland (5), Oliver (5), Kelowna (3) and the town of Oroville, Wash. (13).

There are no reports of damage, though Earthquakes Canada said no damage would be expected.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

