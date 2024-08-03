Small earthquake near Penticton felt from border to Kelowna

See more sharing options

A small earthquake rumbled parts of the South Okanagan on Friday afternoon.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the epicentre of the 2.6-magnitude quake was around 12 km southeast of Penticton,, B.C.

The rumblings happened at 4:51 p.m., around 10 km underground, and were felt in Penticton, Okanagan Falls, Kaleden, and parts of Kelowna.

The U.S. Geological Survey also listed the earthquake at 4 km north-northeast of Okanagan Lakes, but at a depth of 14.4 km.

The USGS has reports of ‘Did You Feel It?’ from Penticton (58), Summerland (5), Oliver (5), Kelowna (3) and the town of Oroville, Wash. (13).

There are no reports of damage, though Earthquakes Canada said no damage would be expected.