Saskatoon receives $23.6M in federal funding for affordable housing starts

The federal government is pumping more money into affordable housing projects in an effort to continue to curb the affordable housing crisis across the country.

Dan Vandal, minister of northern affairs and minister responsible for PrairiesCan, announced more than $36 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund to help build and repair 788 affordable homes in Saskatchewan.

“Here in Saskatchewan and across the country, we’re tackling the housing crisis by investing in affordable housing and partnering with local communities to make construction easier,” Vandal said. “By working together, we’re making sure every Canadian has an affordable place they can call home.”

Saskatoon received $23.6 million to build 73 new homes at 727 Hart Rd. The homes will be operated by Camponi Housing Corporation and SaskNative Rental Inc. The project will create a self-contained community specifically tailored for Métis and First Nations peoples, and will offer on-site social, medical and financial support services.

Vandal said neighbours will gain the safety and stability of having a home on the way to building hundreds of thousands of units across the country by 2030.

“The only way to do that is in partnership with the provincial governments, with the municipal governments, with Métis, First Nation and Inuit governments and we need to expedite the process of approval so that construction can occur,” Vandal said.

Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark was on hand at the announcement and said affordable housing is needed now more than ever.

“I believe this model that is a more holistic approach to housing is a model that can be used across the city and across the country for not just building housing units but building communities,” Clark said.