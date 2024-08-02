Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan farmer sets out to revive enthusiasm for ancient grain

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 2:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Growing an ancient grain in the Okanagan'
Growing an ancient grain in the Okanagan
A grain dating back thousands of years is sprouting up in the Okanagan. Sydney Morton takes us to meet the farmer who is dedicating his life to the repopulation of the ancient grain Amaranth.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A grain dating back thousands of years is sprouting up in the Okanagan. Doug Pedersen has poured his blood, sweat and tears into the repopulation of the ancient grain, amaranth.

“Amaranth is an ancient grain, it’s been cultivated for 8,000 years in Mexico and South America and it’s a high-protein, gluten-free grain,” Pedersen said.

Right now, he’s one of the few growers of the plant in the province. It’s been almost four years since he began cultivating and tending to his one-acre crop, which he hopes will only grow in popularity.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“(It had) been outlawed by the conquistadors 500 years ago. They found the Aztecs worshiped it as a god and they forbade them from growing it. So it’s been suppressed and just recently in the last 30 (or) 40 years it’s been revived as a food,” Pedersen said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am trying to promote it as an alternative food source that’s sustainable and as a high yield, one little seed.”

To honour the history of the grain, Pedersen has hung a painting of the Aztec god Huitzilopochtli.

Pedersen says that from one plant he can harvest three to eight ounces of grain. Once harvested, Pedersen produces different items such as flour, and a sweet treat called alegria.

“I sell grain and flour at the farmers market, I sell alegria, which is a treat made with popped amaranth,  it pops like popcorn mixed with honey,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen frequents farmers’ markets in Enderby and Armstrong, however, currently, he is on hiatus until harvest.

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices