Regina Beach not suitable for swimming due to high E. coli levels in water: SHA

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 12:23 pm
1 min read
Regina Beach is asking people not to swim in the water due to levels of E. Coli. View image in full screen
Regina Beach is asking people not to swim in the water due to levels of E. coli. Shannon Waugh / Viewer Supplied
Regina Beach is asking people not to swim in the water due to levels of E. coli.

A sign can be seen posted at Regina Beach from the Saskatchewan Health Authority advising the water is not suitable for swimming.

Regina Beach’s E. coli levels were at 5.4 on June 24 and have been increasing since then, measuring 382.2 on Wednesday.

E. coli can make people sick if ingested and can cause symptoms like diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

