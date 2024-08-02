Regina Beach not suitable for swimming due to high E. coli levels in water: SHA

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina Beach is asking people not to swim in the water due to levels of E. coli.

A sign can be seen posted at Regina Beach from the Saskatchewan Health Authority advising the water is not suitable for swimming.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Regina Beach’s E. coli levels were at 5.4 on June 24 and have been increasing since then, measuring 382.2 on Wednesday.

E. coli can make people sick if ingested and can cause symptoms like diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.