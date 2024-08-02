Don’t drink and boat: Lifesaving Society Manitoba urges sobriety on the water this long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The August long weekend is almost upon us, and safety experts are urging Manitobans to use common sense when out on the water.

With the launch of Operation Dry Water-Boat Sober, Lifesaving Society Manitoba hopes to encourage boaters to be aware of the rules around consuming alcohol on board.

The society’s Christopher Love told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the only time you can legally drink on your boat is if it’s anchored or docked, but even then, you also have to have properly plumbed toilet facilities onboard — and a bucket doesn’t count.

“We see every year that we still have tragedies, especially when it comes to boating during the summer where alcohol or drug intoxication is still too prevalent as a risk factor and a factor that contributes to deaths and injuries,” Love said.

“We want to eliminate that — we want to see those cases go down to zero.”

And it’s not just a safety issue. Love said penalties for boating while intoxicated are exactly the same as if you were driving drunk in a car.

“What we want people to think about is you can have the party … but please save the party until you’re off the water for the day.”