Massive B.C. landslide debris field seen in new aerial photos

The extent of the massive debris field from the Chilcotin River landslide, in B.C.’s Central Interior, can be seen in new aerial photos provided to Global News.

The landslide is located in the Farwell Canyon area, about 30 kilometres upstream of the Chilcotin’s confluence with the Fraser River and about 90 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake.

Emergency officials said the landslide prompted the evacuation of dozens of properties, and is expected to cause flash flooding downstream when the river breaches the slide area.

Margo Wagner, chair of the Cariboo Regional District, said in an update on Thursday morning that the timeline of the breach is unknown but that a breach is expected.

B.C. resident Kathy Lauriente-Bonner shared photos of the slide taken from her plane on Thursday.

The landslide is about 30 metres deep and 600 metres long.