Environment

Massive B.C. landslide debris field seen in new aerial photos

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 6:37 pm
1 min read
Chilcotin River landslide may cause flash flooding when river breaches
A huge landslide blocking the Chilcotin River has forced the evacuation of a dozen homes and prompted a flood warning from the site of the slide, down the Fraser River all the way to Hope. As Troy Charles reports, the warning is stark and the danger of a catastrophic flood is growing every hour.
The extent of the massive debris field from the Chilcotin River landslide, in B.C.’s Central Interior, can be seen in new aerial photos provided to Global News.

The landslide is located in the Farwell Canyon area, about 30 kilometres upstream of the Chilcotin’s confluence with the Fraser River and about 90 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake.

Emergency officials said the landslide prompted the evacuation of dozens of properties, and is expected to cause flash flooding downstream when the river breaches the slide area.

Margo Wagner, chair of the Cariboo Regional District, said in an update on Thursday morning that the timeline of the breach is unknown but that a breach is expected.

Chilcotin River landslide prompts rescue, forces residents to flee

B.C. resident Kathy Lauriente-Bonner shared photos of the slide taken from her plane on Thursday.

The landslide is about 30 metres deep and 600 metres long.

  • The massive landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.
