Canada

City of Saskatoon considers collections for over $6M in parking tickets

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 6:38 pm
1 min read
The City of Saskatoon is planning on collecting what is owed from unpaid parking tickets given in the city over the last four years. View image in full screen
The City of Saskatoon is planning on collecting what is owed from unpaid parking tickets given in the city over the last four years. Global News
The City of Saskatoon is planning on collecting what is owed from unpaid parking tickets given in the city over the last four years.

City administration said it is considering a collections-based approach to get payment for unpaid parking tickets.

The city has already been looking at ways to improve on its collection and a report coming before council’s transportation committee on Tuesday looks at industry metrics around the use of a collections agency.

“We’ll take that information and look at determining can we do this in-house, or would it make more sense to potentially tender this out to a third-party agency?” said Matt Grazier, the city’s director of community standards.

The report shows over $6.1 million in outstanding parking tickets issued up to the end of 2021.

As of April of this year, just over 12,000 vehicle owners have two or more outstanding fines and are subject to having their vehicles booted, towed and impounded.

Should the city decide to take the approach of involving collections, administration says people can expect to hear from the city — especially out-of-town offenders.

“Out-of-town folk could start to see additional letters going out either from the city or from a third-party collection agency,” Graizer said.

City administration hopes to have more clarity on what approach to take to collect on unpaid tickets sometime in the fall.

— with files from Gates Guarin, Global News

