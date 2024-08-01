New pilot training program announced for Saskatchewan Indigenous communities

Send this page to someone via email

A new commercial pilot training program was announced Thursday for northern Saskatchewan Indigenous communities.

The Dziret’ái Pilot Training Program is being funded by both the Saskatchewan government and the federal government.

Together they are providing over $1 million to the Ya’thi Néné land and resource office to offer the training program.

Additional funding for the program was provided by PrairiesCan, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Immigration and Career Training, the Prince Albert Grand Council, Cameco, Orano Canada, SSR Mining, Rise Air and Ya’thi Néné.

For many people in northern Saskatchewan, air travel is the only transportation that is accessible year-round.

“This program is designed to influence change to enable communities to take pride in future pilots they have supported and raised,” said Rosalie Tsannie-Burseth, director of Rise Air.

“Getting on an airplane for the people of the North. It’s a way of life. Getting on the plane for the rest of you in the South is like getting in the car. This has been our way. Our mode of transport, transportation for many years.”

The program is accepting 15 students for academic upgrading and training – 10 of which will be selected to start the pilot program in January.

The program lasts two years and those who complete it are guaranteed jobs with Rise Air as first officers.