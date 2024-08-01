Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New pilot training program announced for Saskatchewan Indigenous communities

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 5:28 pm
1 min read
A new commercial pilot training program was announced Thursday for northern Saskatchewan indigenous communities. View image in full screen
The Dziret'ái Pilot Training Program is being funded by both the Saskatchewan government and the federal government. David Stobbe / Stobbe Photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new commercial pilot training program was announced Thursday for northern Saskatchewan Indigenous communities.

The Dziret’ái Pilot Training Program is being funded by both the Saskatchewan government and the federal government.

Together they are providing over $1 million to the Ya’thi Néné land and resource office to offer the training program.

Additional funding for the program was provided by PrairiesCan, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Immigration and Career Training, the Prince Albert Grand Council, Cameco, Orano Canada, SSR Mining, Rise Air and Ya’thi Néné.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

For many people in northern Saskatchewan, air travel is the only transportation that is accessible year-round.

“This program is designed to influence change to enable communities to take pride in future pilots they have supported and raised,” said Rosalie Tsannie-Burseth, director of Rise Air.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Getting on an airplane for the people of the North. It’s a way of life. Getting on the plane for the rest of you in the South is like getting in the car. This has been our way. Our mode of transport, transportation for many years.”

The program is accepting 15 students for academic upgrading and training – 10 of which will be selected to start the pilot program in January.

The program lasts two years and those who complete it are guaranteed jobs with Rise Air as first officers.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices