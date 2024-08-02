B.C. warns of wildfire risk, heat warnings issued

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has warned of increasing fire risk this long weekend as Environment Canada issues heat advisories for several areas in the southern part of the province.

A statement from the province says people in wildfire-prone areas are “strongly urged” to be vigilant, adhere to fire bans, and be prepared with an emergency plan.

The latest bulletin from the BC Wildfire Service says a drying trend has begun in southern B.C., with “two days of consistent heat and little to no precipitation” in the forecast heading into the B.C. Day long weekend.

The service says the weather will result in forest fuels drying out in the south, becoming more susceptible to new fire starts, while northern B.C. will continue to see thunderstorms with “some precipitation.”

It adds that campfires continue to be prohibited in southern B.C., though the ban has lifted in the Prince George and Northwest fire centres for now.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings spanning the Fraser Canyon, the Okanagan, the South Thompson and the Kootenay region, where daily highs are expected to reach into the upper 30s before cooling after the weekend.

The North Thompson will see temperatures in the low- to mid-30s, and another warning says much of eastern Vancouver Island will see daily highs into the 20s.

A smoky skies bulletin is also in effect for East Columbia and Arrow and Slocan lakes areas in southeastern B.C., a hot spot for many active wildfires.

Dry lightning strikes sparked dozens of new fires in that area last month, pushing B.C.’s wildfire total above 400 before the arrival of rain and cooler temperatures.

The B.C. government says hundreds of people remain on evacuation order, many of whom have been forced from their homes due to fires in the Kootenay region.

The BC Wildfire Service says almost 40 per cent of roughly 330 active blazes are burning out of control, with nine new starts in the last 24 hours.

More than 70 fires are classified as “being held” and about 130 are “under control.”

There are more than 1,600 firefighting personnel, 200 structure protection workers, and more than 180 aircraft currently deployed across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.