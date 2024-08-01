Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New hospital in Ontario city to be built, operational within 10 years: Jones

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2024 12:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Battle of words over hospital continue between Mayor of Whitby and Premier Doug Ford'
Battle of words over hospital continue between Mayor of Whitby and Premier Doug Ford
WATCH - Battle of words over hospital continue between Mayor of Whitby and Premier Doug Ford – Apr 23, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says a new hospital will be built and operational within 10 years in Whitby, Ont.

The province has given Lakeridge Health $12 million in grants as it works on a masterplan for the Durham region, east of Toronto, for several health-care projects.

Lakeridge plans to add 300 new hospital beds as part of the long-term project.

Click to play video: 'Tensions continue to rise between Province and Whitby over hospital in Durham'
Tensions continue to rise between Province and Whitby over hospital in Durham
Trending Now

That includes a redeveloped hospital in Bowmanville, Ont., and a new post-acute care facility in Pickering, Ont., for rehabilitation and recovery.

Story continues below advertisement

The province and the hospital are also considering redeveloping the Ajax Pickering Hospital.

Lakeridge says the provincial funding will allow it to address gaps in complex continuing care and rehabilitation services across the region.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices