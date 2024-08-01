Vernon rescuers see higher number incidents on Shuswap River

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, Vernon Search and Rescue was dispatched to Enderby, B.C., after two women and their dog got stuck while floating down the Shuswap River.

“They got caught up with what’s called a strainer,” said Trevor Honigman with Vernon Search and Rescue. “It is a tree that is overhanging the river and the branches strain things coming downstream.”

Vernon Search and Rescue are seeing a high number of calls this summer versus previous ones. Current river conditions are causing natural hazards to become more prevalent. This makes it easier for inflatables to pop and people to get caught on objects.

The team also says many of their rescues on the river involve people not wearing personal flotation devices (PFD).

“If people are just showing up and are not used to being on that chunk of river, (they’re getting into trouble).”

He encourages everyone to wear a PFD, or find better places to swim. “Ask some of the locals – find out what stretches of the river are safe.”