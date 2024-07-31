Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatoon Water Ski Club sends 3 junior athletes to World U17 Championships

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted July 31, 2024 8:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trio of Saskatchewan water skiers to represent Canada at U17 World Junior Championships'
Trio of Saskatchewan water skiers to represent Canada at U17 World Junior Championships
WATCH: Three athletes with the Saskatoon Water Ski Club are making history, all chosen to represent Canada at the 2024 World U17 Water Ski Championships in Calgary.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When it comes to his time on the water, water-skier Samson Clunie knows one or two centimetres can make all the difference.

That precision has led the 16-year-old to wearing the maple leaf at the upcoming World U17 Water Ski Championships near Calgary alongside two teammates Max Strilchuk and Enzo Kristian.

“It’s really nice that all three of us are going and getting to represent Saskatchewan,” said Clunie. “I think Saskatchewan has the most athletes going to the World Juniors this year, so it says a lot.”

“It will be really cool, hopefully we’ll go to a couple more events and sweep the podium a few more times.”

It’s the first time in the province’s history that three water-skiers will compete at the World U17 level, a path which started for the trio at the local Saskatoon Water Ski Club.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Cheering on Saskatchewan athletes at the Paris Olympics'
Cheering on Saskatchewan athletes at the Paris Olympics
Trending Now

Guiding them along the way has been Carter Lucas, a former World Junior competitor himself, now a rising star on Canada’s elite men’s team.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Along with fellow national teammate Thomas Daigle, Lucas has been taking time out of his training to instruct the teens.

“It’s just great to see three young guys competing on the international level and the sport and club growing from Saskatchewan,” said Lucas. “It was not a normal thing in the past, now it’s becoming very prevalent. Our club and our group are really becoming known throughout Canada and internationally too.”

The trio already swept a podium at the Junior Canadian Open this summer and with a strong week in Calgary are eager to bring even more hardware back home.

The 2024 World U17 Water Ski Championships runs Aug. 1-4 at Predator Bay Water Ski Club in Foothills County, Alta., south of Calgary.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices