Fire burns at east Edmonton recycling centre

Heavy, black smoke was billowing into the air in east Edmonton Wednesday afternoon due to a fire at a recycling centre.

The fire at C2 Recycling Inc. in the area of 48th Street and 68th Avenue started at around 1:20 p.m.

“This is still an active fire event with fluctuating crew numbers,” a statement from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said just after 3 p.m.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area around 68th Avenue between 43A Street and 50th Street while fire crews worked to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

On its website, C2 Recycling says it specializes in the management, processing and disposal of waste, and the recycling, reclamation and re-use of waste products in Edmonton.

View image in full screen Dark black smoke billows from a fire at C2 Recycling Inc. in east Edmonton Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Eric Beck / Global News