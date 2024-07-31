Police seek public’s help in Kelowna transit bus crash

A transit bus in Kelowna, B.C., collided with a light pole on Tuesday evening, and police are hoping the public can help figure out what happened.
Kelowna RCMP say the crash happened along Springfield Road at Durnin Road, around 6:45 p.m., with the eastbound bus then becoming high-centred on a cement barrier.
Get daily National news
“Of the numerous passengers on board, only two individuals are believed to have suffered minor injuries,” Kelowna RCMP said.
“Investigators are still looking at what caused the collision and at this time, have no evidence to suggest anything criminal in nature.”
If you witnessed this incident, or were a passenger on the bus and haven’t yet spoken to police, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-43582.
Comments