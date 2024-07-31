Manitoba RCMP seek kidnapping suspects after woman’s Portage la Prairie ordeal

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are on the lookout for two women accused of a kidnapping in the Portage la Prairie area last week.

Police said they were alerted on Thursday morning that the victim, 28, had been dragged out of her Dakota Tipi First Nation home by two suspects and taken to another location in an SUV, where she was held against her will and assaulted.

Officers spoke with community members at Dakota Tipi and got a description of the SUV, which was subsequently found parked outside a home in Portage la Prairie, where police found the victim, who gave them more details about her ordeal.

RCMP have issued arrest warrants for two women: Carrie Bearbull, 45, of Portage la Prairie, and 35-year-old Kelsey Meeches from Long Plain First Nation.

They’ve each been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and assault.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).