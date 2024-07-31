Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Dog Rescue in need of fosters

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted July 31, 2024 8:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Dog Rescue in need of fosters'
Saskatoon Dog Rescue in need of fosters
Saskatoon Dog Rescue is seeking more spaces for their dogs before they transition to their forever homes.
Saskatoon Dog Rescue is seeking more spaces for their dogs before they transition to their forever homes.

The rescue is entirely volunteer-run and doesn’t have its own facility to house dogs. Instead, it relies on a network of foster homes.

Saskatoon Dog Rescue Foster Director Bobbi Oldridge said their dogs primarily come from northern communities.

“They have pets and animals in their homes but are unable to spay or neuter them easily,” she said. “They either are at great distance and are unable to transport the dogs, or economics is an issue, so they end up with overpopulation in their communities.”

She said they currently have foster homes for about 25 dogs. They normally have 80 to 100 in care at this time of year.

“We can’t do our job of helping these dogs have a better life and a better story if we don’t have places to put them,” she said, adding they supply foster families with food, beds, leashes and even costumes, pay for vet bills and offer training sessions.

“We provide absolutely everything and we just need people to open their homes and have a puppy or a dog in there keeping them company for a while.”

The foster application form can be found on Saskatoon Dog Rescue’s website.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

