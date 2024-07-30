Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Israel says it targeted Hezbollah commander in Beirut strike

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 30, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Will attack on Golan Heights push Israel, Hezbollah towards war?'
Will attack on Golan Heights push Israel, Hezbollah towards war?
RELATED: Will attack on Golan Heights push Israel, Hezbollah towards war?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Israeli military said it carried out a targeted strike in Beirut on Tuesday against the Hezbollah commander it said was responsible for a strike in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers at the weekend.

A loud blast was heard and a plume of smoke could be seen rising above the southern suburbs – a stronghold of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah – at around 7:40 p.m. (1640 GMT), a Reuters witness said.

“The IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians,” the Israeli Defence Forces said in a statement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It said it had issued no new instructions for civil defense in Israel following the strike.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon following deadly Golan Heights attack'
Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon following deadly Golan Heights attack
Trending Now

A senior Lebanese security source said the commander’s fate remained unclear.

Lebanon’s state-run national news agency said an Israeli strike had targeted the area around Hezbollah’s Shura Council in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of the capital.

Beirut has been on edge for days ahead of an anticipated Israeli attack in retaliation for a strike on the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that killed a dozen youngsters.

Israel and the United States have blamed Hezbollah for the attack. Hezbollah has denied responsibility.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Timour Azhari; Editing by Gareth Jones

More on World
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices