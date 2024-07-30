Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Feds announces more than $192 million for Nova Scotia clean energy projects

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
Federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has announced more than $192 million for six clean energy projects in Nova Scotia. Wilkinson speaks during an announcement at Industrial Equipment Manufacturing, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, July 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has announced more than $192 million for six clean energy projects in Nova Scotia. Wilkinson speaks during an announcement at Industrial Equipment Manufacturing, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, July 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has announced more than $192 million for six clean energy projects in Nova Scotia.

Wilkinson says $117.6 million will help with the installation of three 50-megawatt battery storage systems to be operated by Nova Scotia Power Inc. in Bridgewater, N.S., Spider Lake, N.S., and White Rock, N.S.

The minister says the funding builds on the $138.2-million loan announced for the battery storage projects by the Canada Infrastructure Bank in February.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As well, Wilkinson says three wind farm projects will get $25 million each from Ottawa’s $4.5-billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program.

That money is to assist the wind energy projects near Windsor, N.S., Higgins Mountain, N.S., and Wedgeport, N.S.

Wilkinson says the federal government wants to assist Nova Scotia in electrifying its economy to meet the province’s goal of getting off coal by 2030.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Feds invest $255 million in clean energy projects in Nova Scotia'
Feds invest $255 million in clean energy projects in Nova Scotia
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices