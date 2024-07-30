Menu

Canada

Canada and other Western nations urge citizens to leave Lebanon now

By Touria Izri Global News
Posted July 30, 2024 10:13 am
2 min read
Will attack on Golan Heights push Israel, Hezbollah towards war?
Israel says it has struck targets deep inside Lebanon Sunday, in retaliation for Saturday's rocket strike inside the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that killed a group of children playing soccer. The U.S. Secretary of State says every indication is that the killings are the work of Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, while Hezbollah says it is not to blame. The killing of the children came on the same day Israel bombed a field hospital inside Gaza, killing at least 30 people. Redmond Shannon reports on how this is raising fears of an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
Canada is on a growing list of Western governments urging their citizens to leave Lebanon or avoid travel there, as fears rise that escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah could spiral into war.

“There is no evacuation operation underway for Canadians currently in Lebanon and you should not rely on the Government of Canada for any future assisted departures or evacuation,” said Global Affairs Canada in an email sent to Canadians registered in Lebanon.

The U.S., U.K., France and Germany have also issued travel warnings, while several European airlines like Lufthansa, Air France and Eurowings have cancelled flights to Beirut’s international airport.

Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon following deadly Golan Heights attack

“In light of the recent escalation in hostilities, we remind all Canadians in Lebanon of our existing Travel Advice which is to leave Lebanon while some commercial flights are still available. Some airlines have already temporarily suspended service to Beirut Airport. Further flight cancellations and disruptions may occur with little or no notice,” said Global Affairs Canada.

Lebanon is bracing for retaliation from Israel, after a deadly missile strike over the weekend.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A rocket hit a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, killing 12 children and teenagers.

Israel-Gaza: Hezbollah vows to increase intensity of fighting after senior commander’s killing

Israel accused Hezbollah of carrying out the strike, which the Lebanese Iranian-backed militant group denies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah “will pay a heavy price for this attack, one that it has not paid so far.”

The deaths have heightened fears that months of conflict in the border region could boil over into a broader regional war, as fighting in Gaza continues to rage.

Senior negotiators from Israel, the U.S., Qatar and Egypt met in Rome over the weekend to try to revive a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

Biden, Harris meet Netanyahu over Gaza ceasefire

At the same time, a frantic diplomatic push is underway to try to avoid a deeper conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

On Tuesday, U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the situation as “very concerning” and urged “all parties to act with caution.”

A day earlier, White House spokesperson John Kirby condemned the strike and called for diplomacy.

“We certainly don’t believe that, as horrific as this attack was over the weekend, that it needs to result, in any kind of escalation or risk of a bigger war,” Kirby said.

“No nation can be expected to tolerate the kind of severe threats that Israelis face. At the same time, we believe that there is still time and space for a diplomatic solution,” he added.

— with files from the Associated Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

