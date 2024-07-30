Canada and other Western nations urge citizens to leave Lebanon now

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is on a growing list of Western governments urging their citizens to leave Lebanon or avoid travel there, as fears rise that escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah could spiral into war.

“There is no evacuation operation underway for Canadians currently in Lebanon and you should not rely on the Government of Canada for any future assisted departures or evacuation,” said Global Affairs Canada in an email sent to Canadians registered in Lebanon.

The U.S., U.K., France and Germany have also issued travel warnings, while several European airlines like Lufthansa, Air France and Eurowings have cancelled flights to Beirut’s international airport.

“In light of the recent escalation in hostilities, we remind all Canadians in Lebanon of our existing Travel Advice which is to leave Lebanon while some commercial flights are still available. Some airlines have already temporarily suspended service to Beirut Airport. Further flight cancellations and disruptions may occur with little or no notice,” said Global Affairs Canada.

Lebanon is bracing for retaliation from Israel, after a deadly missile strike over the weekend.

A rocket hit a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, killing 12 children and teenagers.

Israel accused Hezbollah of carrying out the strike, which the Lebanese Iranian-backed militant group denies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah “will pay a heavy price for this attack, one that it has not paid so far.”

The deaths have heightened fears that months of conflict in the border region could boil over into a broader regional war, as fighting in Gaza continues to rage.

Senior negotiators from Israel, the U.S., Qatar and Egypt met in Rome over the weekend to try to revive a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

At the same time, a frantic diplomatic push is underway to try to avoid a deeper conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

On Tuesday, U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the situation as “very concerning” and urged “all parties to act with caution.”

A day earlier, White House spokesperson John Kirby condemned the strike and called for diplomacy.

“We certainly don’t believe that, as horrific as this attack was over the weekend, that it needs to result, in any kind of escalation or risk of a bigger war,” Kirby said.

“No nation can be expected to tolerate the kind of severe threats that Israelis face. At the same time, we believe that there is still time and space for a diplomatic solution,” he added.

— with files from the Associated Press