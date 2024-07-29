Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shopping options dwindling in Saskatoon’s Riversdale community

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 7:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shopping options dwindling in Saskatoon’s Riversdale community'
Shopping options dwindling in Saskatoon’s Riversdale community
People in Saskatoon's Riversdale neighbourhood will need to travel farther for groceries as another store has closed up shop. Our Nicole Healey has more on the community.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood don’t have too many options when it comes to grocery stores.

And now, the options are continuing to shrink.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Giant Tiger off 22nd Street west is closing on Wednesday. The company said the decision was not taken lightly, but the location is challenging for its business model.

Meanwhile, a non-profit in the area is pausing its community markets for the summer after supply and staffing issues.

Trending Now

Check out the video at the top for more on how the community is being forced to look elsewhere for groceries.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices