Shopping options dwindling in Saskatoon’s Riversdale community

Send this page to someone via email

People in Saskatoon’s Riversdale neighbourhood don’t have too many options when it comes to grocery stores.

And now, the options are continuing to shrink.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Giant Tiger off 22nd Street west is closing on Wednesday. The company said the decision was not taken lightly, but the location is challenging for its business model.

Meanwhile, a non-profit in the area is pausing its community markets for the summer after supply and staffing issues.

Check out the video at the top for more on how the community is being forced to look elsewhere for groceries.