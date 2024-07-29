Manitoba RCMP seize $30K in cash, $77K in crack cocaine during weekend raid

Manitoba RCMP say they seized more than $30,000 in cash and $77,000 worth of crack cocaine during a raid over the weekend at a home in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.
Officers from the Norway House detachment, along with police dog services, an emergency response team and the Mounties’ north district crime reduction support team, searched the home on Saturday, seizing cash, drug paraphernalia and 771 grams of crack.
Two men from the community, 22 and 29 years old, along with a 22-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., were taken into custody and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing property obtained by crime.
RCMP continue to investigate.
