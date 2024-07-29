Manitoba RCMP seize $30K in cash, $77K in crack cocaine during weekend raid

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they seized more than $30,000 in cash and $77,000 worth of crack cocaine during a raid over the weekend at a home in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.

Officers from the Norway House detachment, along with police dog services, an emergency response team and the Mounties’ north district crime reduction support team, searched the home on Saturday, seizing cash, drug paraphernalia and 771 grams of crack.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two men from the community, 22 and 29 years old, along with a 22-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., were taken into custody and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing property obtained by crime.

RCMP continue to investigate.