Questions on Freeland’s future are ‘whispers in the shadows’: Liberal MP

A Liberal MP dismissed recent media reports that Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland could be on her way out politically, calling speculation her job may be in jeopardy “whispers in the shadows.”

James Maloney, who represents a riding in west Toronto, defended Freeland at a news conference Monday where she was asked by reporters about her political future.

“I can tell you unequivocally we are united behind this person beside me. Chrystia Freeland has done a great job, and there isn’t a single person in my caucus who would say anything to the contrary,” he said.

1:56 Is Freeland’s relationship with Trudeau on the rocks? Minister questioned about future

With the House risen for the summer, Maloney likened the chatter to sports speculation during the “off-season.”

“These whispers in the shadows — and that’s what they are — take them for what they’re worth. It’s like listening to talk radio, sports radio,” Maloney said.

His remarks stem from media reports of “tension” between Freeland and the Prime Minister’s Office and speculation Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is courting former Bank of Canada and Bank of England Mark Carney as her potential replacement.

0:29 Freeland says Mark Carney is her son’s godfather

According to the Globe and Mail earlier in July, sources said the PMO believes Freeland has been “ineffective at selling the government’s economic policies” and not doing enough to “win over” Liberal caucus members.

The Toronto Star also reported last week some Liberal MPs want a cabinet shuffle before MPs return for the fall session, and say sources told the newspaper that a shakeup should include Freeland being moved out of her role.

Global News has not independently verified those reports. When asked about them after the Globe’s publication, Trudeau said Freeland has his full confidence.

On Monday, Maloney said the deputy prime minister has the support of caucus.

“I talk to my caucus colleagues every single day and we have complete confidence in Chrystia Freeland as finance minister.”

Freeland was asked directly if she is still “comfortable” staying on as finance minister.

“I feel I have the support I need to do my job and to focus on what my job is, which is delivering for Canada and Canadians,” she said.

“I absolutely take the point of view of our caucus, of my caucus colleagues really, really seriously. Our government is our caucus and our government’s policies need to be based on conversations within caucus.”

The Liberal government has been under mounting pressure in the face of sagging poll numbers and a stunning defeat in the party’s former stronghold of Toronto-St Paul’s last month.

Trudeau himself has faced calls, including from one Liberal MP and a former cabinet minister, to resign before the next federal election, which must take place no later than October 2025.

— with files from Craig Lord