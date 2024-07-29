In Paris, athletes caught in ‘particularly intense’ heat wave

Send this page to someone via email

Large parts of France, including the capital city, will see sweltering temperatures this week as the Olympics unfold in Paris following a soggy start to competitions.

A weather bulletin from Météo-France, France’s official meteorological agency, said heat wave conditions persist across much of the country’s southern regions.

While much of the heat wave is centred in the south, athletes from around the world gathered in Paris and its suburbs will also feel the heat — and the rooms in the Olympic Village where the athletes will be staying don’t have air conditioning.

In its Tuesday forecast for the Ile de France region, which encompasses Paris, the agency said, “Temperatures will reach 35°C on Tuesday and the night from Tuesday to Wednesday will be very hot, with minimum temperatures around 22°C.”

The heat wave, which began on Sunday, is making its way from southern France to Paris, which is currently under a yellow alert, meaning the second of four levels of heat warning. The south of France is under an orange alert, which is the third of four levels of heat warning.

According to the agency, the heat wave event is “relatively short,” but is going to be “particularly intense.”

“It requires special vigilance, especially for sensitive or exposed people,” the heat wave warning said.

The bulletin said the heat wave, which began on Sunday, is expected to continue till Wednesday, with Monday being the hottest day overall.

Several outdoor sports are scheduled to be played outdoors on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. These include field hockey, rugby sevens, beach volleyball, archery and men’s and women’s triathlon events.

“In the southwest, from northern Aquitaine to the west of Occitanie, temperatures will often reach 38 to 39°C, or even locally 40°C or slightly more. In the interior of the southeast, temperatures will also approach 38 to 40°C,” the bulletin said.