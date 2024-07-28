Menu

Sports

Canada downs Fiji in Olympic rugby sevens

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
Canada back Keyara Wardley (12) scores a try past Fiji back Maria Rokotuisiga (11) during second half Women rugby 7s rugby action at the Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Canada back Keyara Wardley (12) scores a try past Fiji back Maria Rokotuisiga (11) during second half Women rugby 7s rugby action at the Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
PARIS – Keyara Wardley scored the decisive try and Canada opened its rugby sevens campaign with a 17-14 win at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Florence Symonds and Charity Williams also had tries for the seventh-ranked Canadians, while Chloe Daniels was 1 for 3 on conversions.

Canada got off to a dominant start with Symonds scoring 3:48 into the game, and the squad took a 12-0 lead into the first half.

The two sides traded scores in the second, with Olympic veteran Wardley boosting Canada’s lead to 17-7.

Fiji, the tournament’s No. 6 seed, refused to relent and Laisana Likuceva touched in extra time before Reapi Ulunisau made the conversion that sealed the win.

Canada will face top-ranked New Zealand later on Sunday before closing out pool play against No. 12 China on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

