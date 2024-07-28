Mary-Sophie Harvey qualifies for semifinals

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

PARIS – Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey finished first in her heat in the women’s 200-metre freestyle swimming event.

The 24-year-old from Quebec City will move on to the semifinals later on Sunday.

She finished the heat in one minute 56.21 seconds, edging out Australia’s Ariarne Titmus in the same heat.

Story continues below advertisement

Titmus holds the world record and the Olympic record for the event.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Harvey came second overall in the round.

Elsewhere, Canada’s Blake Tierney qualified for the semifinals in the men’s 100-metre backstroke event, coming fifth in his heat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.