Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Mary-Sophie Harvey qualifies for semifinals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey finished first in her heat in the women’s 200-metre freestyle swimming event.

The 24-year-old from Quebec City will move on to the semifinals later on Sunday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada’s Ellie Black pushes envelope in women’s gymnastics'
Paris 2024: Canada’s Ellie Black pushes envelope in women’s gymnastics

She finished the heat in one minute 56.21 seconds, edging out Australia’s Ariarne Titmus in the same heat.

Story continues below advertisement

Titmus holds the world record and the Olympic record for the event.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Harvey came second overall in the round.

Elsewhere, Canada’s Blake Tierney qualified for the semifinals in the men’s 100-metre backstroke event, coming fifth in his heat.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices