Mary-Sophie Harvey qualifies for semifinals

PARIS – Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey finished first in her heat in the women’s 200-metre freestyle swimming event.
The 24-year-old from Quebec City will move on to the semifinals later on Sunday.
She finished the heat in one minute 56.21 seconds, edging out Australia’s Ariarne Titmus in the same heat.
Titmus holds the world record and the Olympic record for the event.
Harvey came second overall in the round.
Elsewhere, Canada’s Blake Tierney qualified for the semifinals in the men’s 100-metre backstroke event, coming fifth in his heat.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.
