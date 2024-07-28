Nova Scotians ‘divided’ over new local shopping incentive program

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s long-awaited ‘Nova Scotia Loyal’ program launched on July 23, and has already sparked excitement, skepticism and some confusion.

At Friday’s farmers’ market in Chester, N.S., the community weighed in on the new program, and what they thought could be improved.

For Martins River resident, Tara Perrot, the program concept feels like a missed opportunity.

“I just mentioned a smaller place, South Shore Natural Foods, where I go there specifically to buy local food every week,” Perrot says.

“So, I think that it could be expanded to include places other than the big stores which I try to avoid.”

Nova Scotia Loyal incentivizes shoppers to buy local products at big retailers like Sobeys and the NSLC by rewarding them with extra Scene+ points and Air Miles for each marked item bought.

Premier Tim Houston says this model is what Nova Scotians asked for.

“We did a lot of research, we talked to over 10,000 Nova Scotians about what they want and what would work for them,” Houston said during Thursday’s cabinet meeting.

“We heard loud and clear from them, and the research would show that 70 per cent of Nova Scotians are already active users of a loyalty program.”

According to longtime Chester resident Syd Dumaresq, supporting local industry is “critical.”

“I support the program 100 per cent,” Dumaresq says.”I do think it’s a shame they don’t include the local markets, so I think they should go back to the drafting board then come up with a scheme to include beautiful markets like this.”

View image in full screen The new Nova Scotia Loyal program incentivizes shoppers to buy local products from big retailers, like Sobey’s. But some feel this program is a missed opportunity to benefit small businesses. Ella Macdonald / Global News

For artist and market vendor Allison Tremain, the benefits of shopping locally are endless.

“Every dollar you spend locally, it does circulate multiple times,” Tremain says. “What I love about it is you’re meeting the people that actually grow, make and produce the actual wears, so it’s a really personal experience.”

However, Tremain says the new provincial program feels insufficient.

“They gave a contract to Sobey’s for Nova Scotia Loyal only, and I think another business, so that made me a little confused that the Nova Scotia Loyal program isn’t direct business-to-customer.”

But for Farmers’ Markets of Nova Scotia (FMNS), the points incentive is a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s necessary. These stores are also selling local Nova Scotian products, many people have made it in there, so it makes sense to work with them,” says Ashley Marlin, president of FMNS.

“And it made more sense to work with the points programs they already have than try to push another one in there.”

Earlier this year, Nova Scotia Loyal, in partnership with FMNS, gave every elementary and secondary school student a ten-dollar voucher that could only be redeemed at farmers’ markets.

Anna Countway, who is going into grade seven this September, says these vouchers brought out classmates who wouldn’t otherwise go to the farmers’ market.

“I think it was on the last day of school we all got ten dollars to spend here, I think I got some sweet treats from a vendor,” Countway says.

Outside of the vouchers, local shoppers remain skeptical of the kind of shopping that’s being incentivized.

“The big box stores have a big voice. Way bigger than some of the smaller places and I don’t know if that has something to do with it,” Perrot says, “But I do hope they will listen to the smaller voices.”