Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police investigate 2 separate stabbing reports on Saturday morning

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 27, 2024 10:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Witness recounts fatal stabbing at Jane Subway Station'
Witness recounts fatal stabbing at Jane Subway Station
WATCH: Witness recounts fatal stabbing at Jane Subway Station – Jun 26, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police began the weekend with two separate stabbing investigations after calls early on Saturday morning.

The first call came just minutes after midnight in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue, where officers were told two men were arguing in a building.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said they arrived at around 12:05 a.m. and found one man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital, while another man was arrested.

Then, around 8:30 a.m., officers said they were called to reports of a person with a knife in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road

Trending Now

Police said an injured man was found in the area but provided few other details. They said an investigation is now underway.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices