Toronto police investigate 2 separate stabbing reports on Saturday morning

Toronto police began the weekend with two separate stabbing investigations after calls early on Saturday morning.

The first call came just minutes after midnight in the area of Albion Road and Kipling Avenue, where officers were told two men were arguing in a building.

Police said they arrived at around 12:05 a.m. and found one man had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital, while another man was arrested.

Then, around 8:30 a.m., officers said they were called to reports of a person with a knife in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road

Police said an injured man was found in the area but provided few other details. They said an investigation is now underway.