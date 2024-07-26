Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Work continues to clean second motor oil spill in river near Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2024 1:36 pm
1 min read
Buoys hold back oil in a body of water on a sunny day. View image in full screen
Buoys hold back oil Friday, July 26, 2024, in east end Montreal after the second unexplained spill in the past month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Work is continuing Friday to clean up the second oil spill in two weeks in the St. Lawrence River off eastern Montreal.

The Quebec Environment Department has confirmed that the two spills in the Pointe-aux-Trembles district involved motor oil that flowed into the river from a city storm sewer.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials are working with the City of Montreal to figure out how the oil ended up in the sewers.

The latest spill was discovered near a marina on Thursday, after heavy rainfall the night before.

Trending Now

Booms were deployed to contain the spill and a vacuum truck was on site Thursday to recover the contaminated water.

A total of 19,000 litres of water mixed with about 1,000 litres of oil were pumped from the river after an earlier spill was discovered on July 11, but officials couldn’t find the source at the time.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices