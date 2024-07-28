Saskatoon’s Gather Local Market helps new businesses with pop-up spaces

Business has been booming for Gather Local Market and its vendors since it opened in May.

The market is now using pop-up spaces to help artists, entrepreneurs and makers establish themselves.

One space called The Alcove is run by the creative studio Howard & Lloyd. People can rent it out daily, weekly or monthly to set up shop in the market without having to sign a lease. Co-owner Cody Schumacher said when designing their business, they wanted to dedicate part of it to the community.

“I remember being in that position when I was a little bit younger, so if it’s for artists, non-profits, that side of things, we’re hoping we can just gift that space to them and they’ll be able to use it,” Schumacher said. “If you’re a more established business we’ll charge a little bit so that we can afford to keep this space going.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:47 Experience Saskatoon: Gather Local Market

A new program called Gather Collective Kitchen is launching soon for emerging food businesses. The space, which is sponsored by ATB Wealth, can be booked for one to two days per week or four days a week.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This is supposed to be for the community by the community; what better way than to give them space to do what they’re great at?” operations manager Adrea Propp said.

She said there is also a sponsored space outside called Grillin’ For Gratitude, where charities can hold barbecue fundraisers.

Information on Gather Collective Kitchen is expected on Gather Local Market’s website in the coming weeks. Those interested in booking the Alcove space can visit Howard & Lloyd’s website.