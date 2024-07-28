Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon’s Gather Local Market helps new businesses with pop-up spaces

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted July 28, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Gather Local Market View image in full screen
Gather Local Market. Ethan Butterfield / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Business has been booming for Gather Local Market and its vendors since it opened in May.

The market is now using pop-up spaces to help artists, entrepreneurs and makers establish themselves.

One space called The Alcove is run by the creative studio Howard & Lloyd. People can rent it out daily, weekly or monthly to set up shop in the market without having to sign a lease. Co-owner Cody Schumacher said when designing their business, they wanted to dedicate part of it to the community.

“I remember being in that position when I was a little bit younger, so if it’s for artists, non-profits, that side of things, we’re hoping we can just gift that space to them and they’ll be able to use it,” Schumacher said. “If you’re a more established business we’ll charge a little bit so that we can afford to keep this space going.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Experience Saskatoon: Gather Local Market'
Experience Saskatoon: Gather Local Market
Trending Now

A new program called Gather Collective Kitchen is launching soon for emerging food businesses. The space, which is sponsored by ATB Wealth, can be booked for one to two days per week or four days a week.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This is supposed to be for the community by the community; what better way than to give them space to do what they’re great at?” operations manager Adrea Propp said.

She said there is also a sponsored space outside called Grillin’ For Gratitude, where charities can hold barbecue fundraisers.

Information on Gather Collective Kitchen is expected on Gather Local Market’s website in the coming weeks. Those interested in booking the Alcove space can visit Howard & Lloyd’s website.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices