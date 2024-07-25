Smoke, heat and the effects on those with chronic illness

Send this page to someone via email

Many places in Saskatchewan are suffering from air quality and heat advisories and some of those with underlying conditions are greatly feeling the effects.

Jasmin Folmer, a person living with chronic illness from Prince Albert, says the weather makes their symptoms worse.

“The smoke and heat and humidity definitely add on top of the regular headaches that I do already get. Also, I take SSRIs (elective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), so the heat is already an issue for me,” Folmer said.

Folmer added that those who have underlying conditions should stay vigilant in caring for their health.

“Stay indoors whenever possible. Limit the time that you’re outside. And if you are going outside, making sure you’re coming in for breaks and staying hydrated. I know that’s a tough thing for a lot of people to remember to drink their water, so staying on top of that.”

Folmer added that with wildfires and the accompanying smoke, they worry about what the long-term effects on their health could be.

“I am concerned that every summer, it’s just getting a little bit more difficult. It’s getting harder to breath. Sometimes taking out, you go outside and it takes your breath away too, until you kind of adjust to it. So I’m definitely concerned about long-term issues.”

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said that talking to your doctor is the best way to assess what will be best for you and your health conditions.

Joan Hrycyk, the SPSA’s director of emergency and community support, said those with pre-existing conditions should check with their health-care provider to see if their symptoms are exacerbated by poor air quality.

“If they monitor on the SaskAlert app, there will be updates on there for that,” Hrycyk said.

Hrycyk also recommended staying inside and keeping doors closed if it’s smoky outside.

“Some communities do have what we refer to as fresh air shelters. So they can go to those for some respite during the day.”