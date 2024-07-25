‘That is my home:’ Birchwood Terrace tenants looking for stability as support wanes

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been about two and a half months since Birchwood Terrace tenants were vacated from their homes due to structural issues with the apartment building.

While construction on the Portage Avenue complex is ongoing, and crews say it’s going well, it’s unclear how much longer residents will be left without their belongings and without a steady place to call home.

Judy Stanley, who used to live at Birchwood Terrace, said she is finally moving into a new apartment, but that it doesn’t feel like home.

“We have a beautiful apartment. It’s in the other end of the city (and) I can’t give it a chance because I don’t have my stuff,” she said.

While workers have retrieved some of her belongings, she has primarily been relying on donations with many of her possessions still held captive in her old unit.

“It feels like I’m just living somebody else’s life. But, I’m just going day by day. I just can’t settle in there. Like, between clothes and furniture and utensils, anything. I don’t have anything of mine. It’s making it very, very hard to appreciate anything right now,” Stanley said.

“It’s very hard. Very hard. I’m not sleeping at night, I’m not settled at all, and my whole life has changed. And not for the best,” she said.

Others, like Joyce Hilborn, are stuck in hotels on fixed incomes and unable to afford a new place, or the associated costs.

“I’ve only got so much money to spend, you know? How am I going to do this?” she said. “It’s been chaotic, frustrating, depressing. We’re going through all kinds of emotions.”

Carol Lynch said her social assistance payments are now cut in half because she too is living in a hotel supplied by the province, and is not currently paying rent.

“It’s less than $17 a day. You can’t buy any meal for that. So I don’t know. And I have a dog.”

That’s problematic after the province ceased per diem for meals on July 4 according to a letter it sent tenants. That letter also states it will provide accommodations until July 31st. However, in an emailed statement to Global News, the province said current supports will be available until the end of August.

A letter from the Manitoba government to Birchwood Terrace residents.

While the letter states there are amenities for full cooking services, Hilborn said there is no oven in her suite.

“I can’t cook or roast anything,” she said.

In an email to tenants, Ladco Company Limited — the building’s owner — said it has started initial planning for tenants to retrieve their belongings. But first, that email said the company needs more information from the contractor and city.

A statement from the City of Winnipeg said, “City staff have been in regular communication with the owner and their contracted engineer and will update information on the status of the building when we are able to.”

It added any other information about the building needs to be provided by Ladco.

In a phone call with Global News, the contractor did say construction was going well, but could not say anything else.

Debby Ross said despite all the back and forth, she is determined to go back to where she feels most safe.

“I am holding out until I go home. That’s it. Whether I have millions of dollars or no dollars, that is my home.”

The thought of returning does raise some concern, though.

“Places are going to be full of dust, and hopefully not mites and things like that. I don’t know (with) all that construction going on, things are open all the time,” Lynch said.

“I’m very scared to see what it’s going to look like,” Ross said.

In another email to tenants, Ladco said it’s unclear when people will be able to move back to Birchwood Terrace, but that it will not be before Sept. 1. That email adds new lease details will be provided sometime after Aug. 12.

“It’s just never ending. Never ending. I can’t wait for it to be all over. Hopefully,” said Stanley.

Global News has once again reached out to Ladco for comment, but our calls, texts and email have not been returned.