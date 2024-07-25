Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario cabinet minister apologizes after crashing vehicle into child care centre

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 7:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Uxbridge Provincial Park set to open July 1st'
Uxbridge Provincial Park set to open July 1st
WATCH: Uxbridge Provincial Park set to open July 1st – Jun 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Ontario cabinet minister has issued an apology and says she suffered a medical emergency while driving that caused her to crash into a local child-care centre.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Andrea Khanjin said she crashed her vehicle into a local business while trying to park at her local Barrie-Innisfill office.

Khanjin said she is 31 weeks pregnant and was involved in a “low-speed, single-car accident” that damaged a local business.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Since the incident, I have continued to receive medical support from my doctors, refrained from driving, and will not be driving for the foreseeable future,” she said in her statement.

The story was first reported by CTV Barrie, which said the local business Khanjin crashed into was the Guiding Stars Childcare.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to the centre for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Khanjin said she was treated by first responders at the scene after crashing into the building.

“The incident was very unfortunate, and I am deeply sorry to those that were impacted,” she wrote in her statement.

“I am thankful that nobody was hurt, and will assist in whatever way I can to support the business as it repairs its damaged property.”

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices