Ontario cabinet minister apologizes after crashing vehicle into child care centre

An Ontario cabinet minister has issued an apology and says she suffered a medical emergency while driving that caused her to crash into a local child-care centre.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Andrea Khanjin said she crashed her vehicle into a local business while trying to park at her local Barrie-Innisfill office.

Khanjin said she is 31 weeks pregnant and was involved in a “low-speed, single-car accident” that damaged a local business.

“Since the incident, I have continued to receive medical support from my doctors, refrained from driving, and will not be driving for the foreseeable future,” she said in her statement.

The story was first reported by CTV Barrie, which said the local business Khanjin crashed into was the Guiding Stars Childcare.

Global News reached out to the centre for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Khanjin said she was treated by first responders at the scene after crashing into the building.

“The incident was very unfortunate, and I am deeply sorry to those that were impacted,” she wrote in her statement.

“I am thankful that nobody was hurt, and will assist in whatever way I can to support the business as it repairs its damaged property.”