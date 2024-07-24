Village of Borden, Sask., rallys around first-time Olympian Savannah Sutherland

Send this page to someone via email

When entering the small village of Borden northwest of Saskatoon, drivers are now greeted by two roadside signs.

One welcomes people into the community while another celebrates first-time Olympian Savannah Sutherland, who has qualified for the 2024 Paris Games as part of Canada’s track and field team.

“I had my first official track and field meet the week before the Rio 2016 Olympics,” said Sutherland. “Eight years later, now I can call myself an Olympian which is kind of mind-boggling.”

Just weeks after breaking the Canadian record in the women’s 400m hurdles at the NCAA national championships with the Michigan Wolverines, Sutherland will make her Olympic debut in Paris in August. It’s a long way from the dirt track at Borden School where she first discovered her love of running, surrounded by the community of 312 residents.

“I wouldn’t be the athlete or the person that I am today without every single one of them, the 300 or so of them,” said Sutherland. “I’m just so thankful for their continual support. It helps me get through the days when it’s hard to go to the track. I think of people from home and they definitely help me go.”

While her visits to the Sutherland family farm are less frequent with her busy track schedule, Savannah’s connection to Borden still runs strong.

“To us, she’s always just going to be Savannah Sutherland,” said Savannah’s mother Sonia. “Our daughter, our youngest child. She’s always been a great person, so to add the Olympian part on is just amazing.”

Representing Saskatchewan in Paris alongside Michelle Harrison and Anicka Newell, Sutherland will compete in women’s 400m hurdles on Aug. 4 with round one qualification.