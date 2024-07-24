B.C.-born assistant coach at centre of Canadian women’s soccer team scandal

Send this page to someone via email

There is a B.C. connection to the scandal engulfing the Canadian women’s national soccer team on the eve of the Paris Olympics.

Two staff members have been removed from the team and sent home following allegations of using drones to spy on a New Zealand team practice.

The alleged actions of Richmond-born assistant coach Jasmine Mander and team analyst Joseph Lombardi are now at the centre of multiple investigations.

Head coach Bev Priestman has also removed herself from the team’s opening match against New Zealand.

“Even as a child, little girl, she had dreams of making soccer and she has, she was one of the best players growing up back then,” said Marco Cornale, Mander’s former youth soccer coach.

“So I’m not surprised she’s where she’s at these days with Canada Soccer.”

David Shoemaker, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, said anyone with direct involvement in the alleged use of drones was removed from Team Canada.

“That doesn’t conform to our standards of fair play and our values at the Canadian Olympic Committee,” he added.

Team Canada is set to face New Zealand on Thursday morning for their first game of the tournament.

New Zealand has asked that Canada not be awarded any points if they win the match.