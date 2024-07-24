Construction on Pierrefonds Boulevard brings headaches for drivers

Roadwork on a 2.5-kilometre stretch of Montreal’s Pierrefonds Boulevard is making navigating through the area very difficult for many drivers.
Crews are installing new water mains and sewage pipes, forcing lane closures and traffic delays.
“It does get frustrating. It seems like every summer there is work on this street, or ones that are parallel,” Hany Aoude, a Pierrefonds resident, told Global News.
That frustration is being felt by the owner of a local store.
Wahid Sher of Marché RS Épiciers says his revenues are down 85 per cent in the last two weeks because of the roadwork making parking in the area very difficult for his clients.
”I have a small business, I’m not so rich. Every single day I count it, it costs me money,” Sher told Global News.
One of his clients who walks to Sher’s store admits access isn’t easy.
”It’s very hard and difficult and take your time,” Shahnaz Ghahramani told Global News.
Police officers are also on duty to control traffic lights to help mobility.
A few kilometres west, work on Avenue du Château-Pierrefonds has begun.
Sidewalks are being rebuilt and lanes have been reduced.
”Plan ahead, especially in this area, for sure,” April Dunbar, a Pierrefonds resident, told Global News.
The work on Pierrefonds Boulevard is expected to last until the end of 2025.
