Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Indigenous group frustrated after being uninvited to Winnipeg gender equality gathering

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 7:59 pm
2 min read
Minister Marci Ien and minister Nahanni Fontaine attend a press conference addressing gender-based violence on July 22, 2024. View image in full screen
Minister Marci Ien and minister Nahanni Fontaine attend a press conference addressing gender-based violence on July 22, 2024. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Federal, provincial and territorial ministers of women and gender equality have gathered in Winnipeg to discuss emerging issues in their file.

However, stealing some of the spotlight from women and gender issues was a political battle that led to what was effectively a counter-conference in the same downtown hotel.

Canada’s women’s minister Marci Ien and Manitoba’s minister for gender equality, Nahanni Fontaine, are co-chairing the Women and Gender Equality (WAGE) gathering, bringing voices together in Winnipeg from across Canada.

But who wasn’t at the table this year is at issue.

The Congress of Aboriginal People (CAP) has attended the meetings since they began two decades ago. But its national chief, Elmer St. Pierre, said that streak has abruptly ended.

“We were invited and our CEO… was part of organizing it. Then we’re in a board meeting two weeks ago, and we got a letter saying that we’re no longer invited,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

CAP is a federally recognized group representing urban First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Instead of accepting the rejection, the organization’s members held their own meeting on a different floor of the same hotel.

“We’re sitting here in Winnipeg right now and they’re excluding us from meetings when we should be included, and it’s just not right. You know, we fight hard for our people,” said CAP’s national vice-chief Kim Beaudin.

More on Politics

The floor where the WAGE conference was held was blocked off by security on Tuesday.

Government communications staff would not speak to Global News about the infighting but sent us a statement later, saying, “Yesterday, Minister Ien met with representatives from the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples to discuss emerging issues.

“Women and Gender Equality Canada has a longstanding relationship and continues to work with the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples and other Indigenous partners.”

Trending Now

Many of those at CAP’s gathering have accused Ien and Fontaine of letting politics get in the way of important issues.

“We’re doing the same thing. We’re doing working towards our missing and murdered women. We’re working towards wage equality, and different things like that. We should be working together, not being separated,” said Freda Lepine with the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of Manitoba.

Story continues below advertisement

A ministerial spokesperson with the Manitoba government said invitations to the event are best explained by the federal government, and that the province is pleased to co-host the conference with Ien.

Those gathering at the WAGE meeting shared information, and will collaborate to empower women and gender diverse people, address systemic barriers, and influence change on current and emerging issues related to gender equality.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba, feds team up for initiatives aimed at ending gender-based violence'
Manitoba, feds team up for initiatives aimed at ending gender-based violence
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices