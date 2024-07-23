Fredericton approves action plan for anti-racism task force

Two years after the creation of an anti-racism task force, Fredericton has approved an action plan based on its recommendations. From education to data monitoring to a new cultural centre, the city has a number of initiatives in response to the report. But officials are clear: this is only the beginning. Global’s Anna Mandin has more.
