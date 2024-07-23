Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fredericton approves action plan for anti-racism task force

By Anna Mandin Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 4:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fredericton approves action plan for anti-racism task force'
Fredericton approves action plan for anti-racism task force
Fredericton approves action plan for anti-racism task force
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two years after the creation of an anti-racism task force, Fredericton has approved an action plan based on its recommendations. From education to data monitoring to a new cultural centre, the city has a number of initiatives in response to the report. But officials are clear: this is only the beginning. Global’s Anna Mandin has more.

More on Canada

Sponsored content

AdChoices