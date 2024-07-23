Menu

Fire

Wildfire tears through Manitoba wilderness camp near Flin Flon

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 11:28 am
1 min read
The aftermath of a fire at Camp Whitney, near Flin Flon, Man. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a fire at Camp Whitney, near Flin Flon, Man. Manitoba RCMP
A wildfire raged Sunday afternoon at a remote wilderness camp outside of Flin Flon, Man., RCMP say.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. about large amounts of smoke near Camp Whitney, and when they arrived, they found the site’s main kitchen fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to other nearby structures.

RCMP contacted provincial fire crews, who dropped foam onto the fire from a water bomber, while members of the Flin Flon Fire Department helped extinguish the blaze from the ground.

After it was under control, police cleared the camp and determined that no one had been there at the time. The campsite, RCMP said, had been rented, but the group had left the camp earlier that morning, and it had been closed up by a caretaker.

Although police say they haven’t found anything suspicious, the Office of the Fire Commissioner continues to investigate the fire’s cause. Firefighters continue to monitor the area for any additional flare-ups.

