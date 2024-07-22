Menu

Sports

3rd Olympics approaching for Team Canada pole vaulter Anicka Newell

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 7:55 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Competing out of the city and province where her mother's side of the family calls home, pole vaulter Anicka Newell has qualified for the third Olympics of her career with Team Canada.
Anicka Newell may call Texas home year-round, but the province of Saskatchewan and more specifically the city of Saskatoon hold a special place in her heart.

For the third time in her athletics career, Newell will represent Canada and Saskatoon at the Olympics after qualifying in pole vault at Canadian Trials last month.

“I burst into tears, I just fell down and started crying uncontrollably,” said Newell. “Some people don’t even get the opportunity to make one Olympic team, that in and of itself is such a huge feat. To be heading to my third Olympic Games, it sounds crazy to even say out loud.”

Newell’s third trip to the Olympics comes eight years after making her international debut, which just so happened to come at the 2016 Rio Games where she finished 29th.

The path to Paris hasn’t been all roses, however, as she’s recovered from an Achilles injury earlier this year which hampered her training.

Despite the obstacles that she’s faced, Newell said her goal is to soar to new heights on the Paris podium watching the maple leaf raised in the Stade de France.

“I’m not just going to go, I’m going to compete and I’m going to win,” said Newell. “I’m trying to put Canada on that podium, so ultimately I have a job to do.”

Newell begins her quest for a medal on Aug. 5 with qualification in women’s pole vault.

