St. Albert enacts mandatory water restrictions for municipality amid dry weather

Send this page to someone via email

The City of St. Albert has introduced mandatory water restrictions amid hot, dry weather.

The restrictions mean the city has discontinued non-essential water activities involving the use of potable water for all municipal operations.

This includes hydrant flushing, non-emergency sewer flushing, street sweeping, dust abatements, pool filling, park watering, firefighter training and washing City of St. Albert fleet vehicles.

The restrictions come as hot, dry weather continues across much of Alberta. The City of St. Albert said during periods of dry weather, more water is used than normal, which leads to a reduction in water levels in the city’s three reservoirs.

1:36 Edmonton festivals feeling the heat

The City of St. Albert said these measures are typically enacted when water reservoirs are forecasted to be below 50 per cent of available volume.

Story continues below advertisement

The municipality is asking residents to do their part to conserve water, as well, by doing the following:

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Use water from rain barrels until they are empty, before using municipal water for outdoor watering.

Reduce water use, particularly during peak demand periods: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Turn the water off while brushing your teeth.

Make sure that washing machines and dishwashers are full before using.

Suspend filling jacuzzis or hot tubs.

Ensure you have a pitcher of water in the refrigerator for drinking, so you won’t have to let the water run to get cold water.

Clean your sidewalks and driveways with a broom or brush, rather than a hose.

Suspend washing vehicles and watering your lawn.

Businesses are also asked to limit their water use, particularly those that use large volumes of it.

The city said it is monitoring the water use and will provide updates if the situation changes.