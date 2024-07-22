Menu

Fire

1 person in critical condition, pets killed in Winnipeg fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 9:32 am
1 min read
Winnipeg fire truck View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
One person was rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition, and two cats and a dog were killed in an Alfred Avenue house fire early Monday.

Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 3:11 a.m. and were told someone was trapped inside. The person was removed from the building, assessed by paramedics, and taken to hospital.

Four kittens were also safely rescued from the home and placed in the care of Winnipeg Animal Services.

The fire was declared under control by 4 a.m., and an investigation is underway into the cause.

Click to play video: 'Constant fires running Winnipeg’s firefighters ragged, union says'
Constant fires running Winnipeg’s firefighters ragged, union says
