1 person in critical condition, pets killed in Winnipeg fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition, and two cats and a dog were killed in an Alfred Avenue house fire early Monday.

Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 3:11 a.m. and were told someone was trapped inside. The person was removed from the building, assessed by paramedics, and taken to hospital.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Four kittens were also safely rescued from the home and placed in the care of Winnipeg Animal Services.

The fire was declared under control by 4 a.m., and an investigation is underway into the cause.