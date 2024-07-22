Menu

Canada

American man, 2 N.S. youth, killed after head-on crash in Cape Breton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2024 7:42 am
1 min read
Global News Morning Halifax: July 22
The online edition of Global News Morning with Skye Bryden-Blom on Global Halifax.
Three people have died after a head-on collision in western Cape Breton involving a pickup truck and a Honda Civic.

RCMP say the collision occurred early Saturday morning on Highway 19 near the community of Mabou.

The two youths in the Honda Civic, both residents of Inverness County, died in the crash.

A passenger in the truck, a 71-year-old man from Utah, was transported by paramedics but died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The other three occupants in the F-150, also from Utah, suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.

A release from the RCMP says they are investigating the cause of the accident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

